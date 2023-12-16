The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $309.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

