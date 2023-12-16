The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.57.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
