The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

