The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
