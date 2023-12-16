The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

