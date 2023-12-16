The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 9,827,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

