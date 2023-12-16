The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,827,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

