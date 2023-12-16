The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is National Bank of Canada FI’s Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 2.14% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,275,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

