The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 227.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in Walt Disney by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 184,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 64.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 79,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

