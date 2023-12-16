Thomas Tray Sells 210 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $12,045.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,492.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.30 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

