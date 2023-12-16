Thomasville National Bank Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

