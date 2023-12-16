Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

