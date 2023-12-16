Thomasville National Bank Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

