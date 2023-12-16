Thomasville National Bank Has $291,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

