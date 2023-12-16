Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $343.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.46. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

