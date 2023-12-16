Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,702 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Intel stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

