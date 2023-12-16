Thomasville National Bank Sells 295 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.