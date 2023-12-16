Thomasville National Bank Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $210.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.