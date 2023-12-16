Thomasville National Bank Sells 513 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $473.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.55. The stock has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

