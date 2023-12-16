Thomasville National Bank Sells 545 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $174,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $187.02 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.84 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

