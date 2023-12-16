Thomasville National Bank Sells 617 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

