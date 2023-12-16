Thomasville National Bank Sells 736 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

