Thomasville National Bank Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

