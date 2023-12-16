THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 11th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

THO opened at $115.81 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $118.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,386,000 after buying an additional 748,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

