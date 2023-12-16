THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 300965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,968,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

