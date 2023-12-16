Threadgill Financial LLC Buys 19,259 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up approximately 2.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. 2,920,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.