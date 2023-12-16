Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $2.55 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.78. 2,389,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.80 and its 200 day moving average is $390.10. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

