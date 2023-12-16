Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. Tractor Supply comprises 3.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,363. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.41. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

