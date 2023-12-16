Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,279. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

