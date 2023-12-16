Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of TNGRF opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Thungela Resources has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $18.23.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

About Thungela Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.