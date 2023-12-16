TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.94

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 162803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
TIM Trading Down 3.2 %
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TIM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.
Institutional Trading of TIM
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in TIM by 125.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
