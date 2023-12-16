Tomer Weingarten Sells 47,365 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,213,491.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $492,092.40.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $746,472.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $162,484.96.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $771,102.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50.

S stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 12,144,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

