Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

