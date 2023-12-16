TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 532,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 413,641 shares.The stock last traded at $27.60 and had previously closed at $27.33.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 43.82%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TORM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 655,467 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

