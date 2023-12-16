Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 131602621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Further Reading

