Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

