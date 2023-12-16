Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Bank ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 375% compared to the average daily volume of 2,392 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

