Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 781 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. KBR has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

