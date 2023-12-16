Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Traton Price Performance
Shares of Traton stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Traton has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $22.89.
Traton Company Profile
