Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of Traton stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Traton has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $22.89.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

