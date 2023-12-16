Tree Island Steel Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

Shares of TSL stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$81.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. Tree Island Steel has a one year low of C$2.78 and a one year high of C$3.85.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.37 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel will post 0.3997155 EPS for the current year.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.