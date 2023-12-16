Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
Trelleborg AB (publ) stock remained flat at $32.36 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $32.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; automotive noise damping; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.
