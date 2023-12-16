Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Trex stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,114. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

