Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.24

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 270941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 530,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

