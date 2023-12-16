Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after buying an additional 404,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $98.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

