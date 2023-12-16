Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.