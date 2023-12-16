Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 128 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

AMD opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.68, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

