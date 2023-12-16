Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $486.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

