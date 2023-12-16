Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 90.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,182. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $664.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

