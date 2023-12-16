Truist Financial Boosts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $20.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $892.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

