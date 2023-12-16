Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 15,702,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,520,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

