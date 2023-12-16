TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,283,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,944. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

