TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

LMT stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.81. 3,973,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,173. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

